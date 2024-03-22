DGCA Fines Air India Rs 80 Lakh for Flight Duty Time Limitations Breach

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a considerable penalty of Rs 80 lakh on Air India for failing to adhere to stipulated flight duty time limitations (FDTL) and fatigue management norms. An audit by the aviation regulator unearthed multiple infringements, including assigning flight duties to crew members over the age of 60 together, not providing adequate rest periods, and allowing duty periods to exceed limits. Despite a show cause notice and an unsatisfactory response from Air India, the DGCA proceeded with the financial sanction.

Stricter Norms and Airline Compliance

The DGCA's recent actions come in the wake of revised FDTL norms, introduced to ensure pilots have sufficient rest between flights, aiming to reduce fatigue and enhance safety. These regulations, effective from June 1, 2024, were met with requests for extensions by the Federation of Indian Airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, and IndiGo. However, the DGCA mandated adherence to the revised guidelines without delay, stressing the importance of pilot well-being and passenger safety.

Impact on Airline Operations

The imposition of such a significant fine on Air India underscores the DGCA's commitment to enforcing compliance with flight safety regulations. This move may prompt other airlines to closely review and adjust their FDTL schemes to avoid similar penalties. The financial impact on Air India, coupled with the need to overhaul its scheduling practices, represents a substantial challenge for the airline, highlighting the broader industry's need to prioritize safety and regulatory compliance over operational considerations.

Looking Ahead: Industry-Wide Implications

This penalty serves as a stern warning to all airlines about the importance of adhering to DGCA regulations, particularly those concerning flight crew duty times and rest periods. As airlines adjust their operational practices to comply with the new norms, the industry may witness a significant shift towards improved safety measures and fatigue management. This incident not only emphasizes the DGCA's role in regulating airline operations but also sets a precedent for the enforcement of aviation safety standards in India.