Devolution at 10 Survey: Kenyans Decry Rampant Corruption, Nepotism in Counties

Since its inception in 2013, devolution was hailed as a beacon of hope for equitable resource distribution and governance in Kenya. However, a recent survey conducted by the Kenya Devolution Working Group, involving 61 civil society organizations across 47 counties, reveals a starkly different reality. Titled 'Devolution at 10', the report paints a grim picture of widespread corruption, nepotism, and a lack of transparency, severely hampering service delivery at the county level.

Corruption at the Core

The survey's findings are alarming, with a mere 41 percent approval rating for the counties, primarily attributed to rampant corruption. "Many services that citizens expected from counties are ranking very low, implying that the level of satisfaction is negative," stated Evans Kibet, National Convener of the Kenya Devolution Forum. Furthermore, the lack of accountability and transparency across most county governments stands as a significant obstacle to effective service delivery, affecting critical areas such as health and agriculture.

Human Resource Challenges and Operational Hurdles

Aside from corruption, the survey highlights severe human resource challenges and operational inefficiencies. "There is massive tribalism in some counties which gives room for massive corruption," Kibet noted. Additionally, issues like weak legal frameworks, delayed disbursement of funds from national to county governments, ineffective cooperation between government levels, and limited citizen engagement in regulatory processes further exacerbate the situation. Silvia Vundi, Director of the Intergovernmental Relation Division at the State Department of Devolution, emphasized the national government's recognition of these challenges and its commitment to addressing them.

Call to Action

In light of these findings, there's a clarion call for intensified efforts from investigative agencies to tackle corruption head-on. "As a national government, we appreciate that it's a challenge we need to overcome. We want the investigating agencies to bring to book culprits involved in corruption so that we can eliminate this cancer," Vundi remarked. The report's release, closely following an EACC survey revealing extensive bribery within both national and county governments, underscores the urgent need for systemic reform. "Above all, it is upon every citizen to understand that they do not need to give a bribe to obtain services," Dr. Vundi concluded.

The 'Devolution at 10' report shines a spotlight on the entrenched issues of corruption and nepotism that threaten to undermine the very foundation of devolution in Kenya. As the country grapples with these challenges, the path forward requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that devolution fulfills its promise of bringing governance closer to the people, not further away.