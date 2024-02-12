Devizes Health Services Under Scrutiny: A Call for Accountability and Transparency

Sue Buxton, a Gazette and Herald reader, has raised serious questions about the government's handling of Devizes health services. Her critique comes as the new Integrated Care Centre (ICC) in Marshall Road faces growing scrutiny over its quality and suitability.

A Tale of Two Centres

Buxton's concerns primarily revolve around the management of NHS centres in Devizes. She points to the sale of the old NHS clinic on New Park Street to Majestic, which she believes was not in the best interests of the community. The decline of Devizes Community Hospital has also raised questions about the government's long-term plan for public services.

The new ICC in Marshall Road, which opened in 2023, was hailed as a state-of-the-art facility that would provide comprehensive healthcare services. However, Buxton and other residents have expressed frustration over the centre's lacking qualities, citing inadequate staffing and resources.

The Impact of Austerity and Privatization

Buxton's critique extends beyond the ICC, touching on broader issues related to the government's handling of healthcare services. She points to the Health and Social Care Act of 2012, which led to the creation of NHS Property Services and the selling of NHS properties in Devizes.

Buxton also questions the government's decision-making abilities, citing examples such as the Rwanda plan and austerity measures. She argues that these policies have had a detrimental impact on public services and the lives of ordinary working people.

Accountability and Transparency

At the heart of Buxton's critique is a call for greater accountability and transparency in the government's handling of healthcare services. She argues that the sale of the old NHS clinic on New Park Street, for instance, raises questions about the government's commitment to public services.

"Who is benefiting from these sales?" Buxton asks. "And what happens to the proceeds? The government needs to be more transparent about these decisions and their impact on the community."

Buxton's concerns are echoed by other residents and healthcare professionals, who have called for a more collaborative approach to healthcare planning. They argue that the government needs to engage with the community and listen to their concerns in order to build a more sustainable and equitable healthcare system.

As the debate around Devizes health services continues, it is clear that the government faces a significant challenge in addressing these concerns. Whether it can rise to the occasion remains to be seen.

