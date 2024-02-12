Developers Sue Hanover County Over Rejected 55-and-Up Rental Community

Larry Shaia and Jesse Lennon, developers of the proposed Summerlyn project, are not taking Hanover County's rejection of their 55-and-up rental community lying down. They've filed a lawsuit challenging the Board of Supervisors' decision, arguing that the board erred in its calculation of the project's allowable density and that its decision was arbitrary and capricious.

Advertisment

A Battle Over Density Calculations

At the heart of the lawsuit is a dispute over how the county calculated the project's allowable density. The developers argue that the board should have used gross acreage, rather than net acreage, to determine the number of units allowed on the property. According to the lawsuit, this would have resulted in a density of 4.5 units per acre, which is within the allowed range for the zoning district.

However, the board used net acreage in its calculation, which limited the number of units to just 81. The developers argue that this is inconsistent with the county's historic practice of using gross acreage to determine project density.

Advertisment

Arbitrary and Capricious Decision-Making

In addition to the density calculation dispute, the lawsuit also alleges that the board's decision was arbitrary and capricious. According to the developers, the board failed to provide any clear and convincing reasons for rejecting the project, despite the fact that it met all of the county's zoning requirements.

A Growing Trend of Legal Challenges

This is at least the second lawsuit filed by a residential developer challenging a Hanover County Board of Supervisors' decision in the past year. The first was filed in December 2023 by a developer who argued that the board's decision to reject its proposed apartment complex was arbitrary and capricious.