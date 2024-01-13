Deve Gowda Calls for Narendra Modi’s Intervention in Cauvery Dispute

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has urged for the intervention of Narendra Modi, whom he believes holds the key to resolving the ongoing Cauvery water dispute that continues to afflict Karnataka. Gowda, the patriarch of the Janata Dal (Secular) party, expressed this sentiment during a recent press conference, reiterating his dedication to advocating for Karnataka’s interests in this matter until his last breath.

Gowda Criticizes CWMA’s Approach

Gowda took issue with the operations of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Despite the water scarcity faced by Karnataka, the CWMA consistently orders the state to release water to Tamil Nadu upon request. The former Prime Minister criticized the authority for failing to consider the actual water levels in Karnataka’s reservoirs before issuing these mandates. Furthermore, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the CWMA for not visiting the state to assess the prevailing situation firsthand.

Call for Political Unity

Gowda appealed for a unified political effort to address what he perceives as an injustice faced by Karnataka in the Cauvery dispute. He emphasized that only through a concerted, non-partisan approach can the issue be effectively addressed and resolved. He urged all political parties to set aside their differences and join forces to fight for the cause.

Gowda’s Plan for the Upcoming Rajya Sabha Session

Gowda announced his intention to raise the Cauvery issue during the upcoming Rajya Sabha session in Delhi. The JD(S) patriarch plans to seek Prime Minister Modi’s intervention in the matter, confident that the Prime Minister can provide a solution to the protracted water dispute.