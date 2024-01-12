Detroit Policy Conference Tackles Michigan’s Declining Population

The Detroit Policy Conference, an event focused on the future of Michigan, recently highlighted the state’s population crisis. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Michigan saw a decrease of over 43,000 residents between 2020 and 2022. The ‘Growing Michigan Together Council,’ led by former U.S. Ambassador John Rakolta Jr., emphasized the dire consequences of this trend, including a stagnant tax base and diminished federal influence.

Addressing the Exodus of Youth

The council raised concerns regarding the outflow of young people seeking better job opportunities. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel underscored the competition among states for skilled talent. The recommended strategies to attract and retain young talent include improving housing and infrastructure, and notably, implementing a mass transit system, as highlighted by Oakland County Executive David Coulter.

Revamping Public Education

The conference also underscored the need to address Michigan’s public education system. Angelique Power, President and CEO of the Skillman Foundation, emphasized the two-decade underfunding of this critical sector. The council’s research shows that Michigan currently ranks 49th in population growth among U.S. states and predicts a continuous decline by 2050 unless drastic measures are undertaken.

Collaborative Efforts for a Sustainable Future

Reversing the brain drain and stimulating population growth are seen as vital steps for Michigan’s future. This requires a collaborative approach across government levels and business sectors. The focus is on retaining the state’s existing population, particularly the youth, and creating vibrant communities to attract and retain talent. The conference also suggested ways to improve access to affordable child care, elder care, and lifelong learning, and ease of commuting in Southeast Michigan without a car.