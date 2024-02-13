Detroit Police Acquires Non-Lethal Restraints for Mental Health Crises

In a move towards non-lethal force, the Detroit Police Department has approved a contract to acquire 20 tether-like restraints, specifically designed for mental health crisis situations. The decision, made on February 14, 2024, aims to deescalate potentially dangerous encounters without resorting to lethal measures.

A Tool for De-escalation

The new restraint tool, which deploys a Kevlar rope to safely secure an individual, was not available during a previous incident resulting in a fatality. This prompted the department to seek technology that could yield different outcomes. The tool is intended for use by the department's mental health co-response team and is meant to be used on a case-by-case basis, below the neck or above the pelvis.

Concerns and Countermeasures

Despite the potential benefits, concerns have been raised about the tool's use on special populations, such as children and pregnant women. Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes acknowledged these concerns, stating that officers would have to make split-second decisions based on the situation at hand. The City Council approved the contract worth $32,083.44, with the exception of Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero who wanted more engagement with the disability community.

Resident Worries and Calls for Research

Some Detroit residents have expressed worries about potential injuries and the effectiveness of the new tool. They are calling for additional research and alternative use of funding. However, the police department maintains that the tool will enable them to better serve residents facing mental health crises.