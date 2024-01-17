Detroit Chamber PAC Backs Mai Xiong, Andrea Rutkowski for Michigan House of Representatives

In a significant development, the Detroit Regional Chamber Political Action Committee (Chamber PAC) has thrown its weight behind Mai Xiong and Andrea Rutkowski, endorsing their respective campaigns for the Michigan House of Representatives.

Advertisment

Xiong is competing in the 13th district special election, encompassing Warren and part of Detroit, while Rutkowski is contesting for the 25th district seat, which includes Westland and a portion of Wayne.

Mai Xiong, who is vying for the 13th district, brings to the table a wealth of experience as a Macomb County Commissioner and insights from her tenure as a small business owner.

Xiong is deeply familiar with the challenges small businesses, particularly those owned by minorities, encounter in terms of accessing capital and dealing with worker shortages.

Her understanding of these complex issues has been instrumental in shaping her political approach and policies.