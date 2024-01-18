Desperate Plea for Housing: Man Climbs Tower in Kerala

In the early hours of a chilly morning in Kottayam, Kerala, an ordinary man took an extraordinary step to voice his desperation. He climbed a high voltage tower, risking his life and startling the sleepy village near Kattachira into alertness. His demands? A house for his family and an audience with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor-politician Suresh Gopi.

A Desperate Plea for a Home

At around 6 am, the man ascended the tower, refusing to descend until his demands were met. His stubborn act of defiance drew attention and intervention from local police, fire rescue teams, and panchayat officials. The power supply was promptly shut off, ensuring his safety as he threatened to climb higher whenever rescue officials attempted to reach him.

Rescue and Negotiation

As the man held his ground atop the tower, negotiations with panchayat officials ensued. The officials assured him that his demand for a house would be addressed. This assurance was all he needed to hear. He descended from the tower, ending the tense standoff and was swiftly taken into police custody.

Promise of a Better Tomorrow

In a poignant conversation with the authorities, the man confessed that his intention was to die on the tower, seeing no other way out of his desperate situation. Moved by his plight, the panchayat officials pledged to ensure a home is built for the man and his family by March. They also promised to provide temporary accommodation for them until then. After taking him into custody, the police, displaying a humane approach to the situation, sent him home with his mother.

This incident, while dramatic in its execution, underscores the urgent need for affordable housing and the desperate lengths to which people will go to secure a future for their families. The man’s act of protest was indeed a cry for help, a plea for recognition, and a demand for action from those in power.