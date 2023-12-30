en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh’s Statue Sparks National Outrage

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:18 pm EST
Desecration of Martyr Udham Singh’s Statue Sparks National Outrage

In the stillness of the night, a silent act of defilement took place in Abohar, Punjab that has since echoed across the nation with resonant outrage. A statue of martyr Udham Singh, a beacon of India’s independence movement, was desecrated just three days after its grand unveiling. The statue, found damaged with the pistol in its hand missing, stands as a potent symbol of sacrifice and defiance against colonial oppression. The incident occurred on the night of December 29, plunging the dawn of December 30 into a wave of indignation and disbelief.

Condemnation and Call to Action

The act of vandalism has roused a storm of condemnation, underscoring the deep respect and veneration that Udham Singh commands among the Indian populace. Singh, remembered for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, remains a revered figure in the annals of India’s freedom struggle. The desecration of his statue is regarded as an affront to the nation’s heroes and its battle for liberty.

The incident has triggered a call for enhanced security measures to safeguard memorials and statues of national importance. An FIR has been lodged against unknown persons, with sections of the Indian Penal Code related to theft, mischief, and damage invoked, fortified by the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Fazilka’s Senior Superintendent of Police has expressed confidence in apprehending the culprits, promising a swift and thorough investigation.

Respect for Historical Figures and Monuments

The violation of Singh’s statue has sparked a broader discourse on the need for greater societal respect for historical figures and monuments. These structures embody the collective memory and heritage of a nation, serving as tangible reminders of its past and the sacrifices made to shape its present. The desecration of such monuments is perceived as an act of disrespect to the nation’s history and its heroes.

A Symbol of Sacrifice Violated

The statue of Udham Singh, despite its physical desecration, continues to stand tall as a symbol of sacrifice and bravery in the face of colonial subjugation. The violation of his statue, however, is a poignant reminder of the constant vigilance required to protect and preserve the physical manifestations of a nation’s history and heritage. The incident serves as a stark call to action, urging the society and the authorities to ensure that the respect and sanctity accorded to these symbols of national pride remain inviolable.

0
History India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Egypt Unveils 3,000-Year-Old Mummy: A Testament to an Ancient Legacy

By Hadeel Hashem

Judith Love Cohen: The Space Engineer Extraordinaire and Mother of Jack Black

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Chuuk Islands: A Tropical Paradise with a Somber Underwater Secret

By BNN Correspondents

Lebanon Seeks UNESCO Recognition for Tele Liban's Historical Archives

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief and Mourning in a Nation at War: A Review of Olesya K ...
@History · 2 hours
Navigating Grief and Mourning in a Nation at War: A Review of Olesya K ...
heart comment 0
Montgomery Castle: 800 Years of Turmoil and Triumph

By Salman Akhtar

Montgomery Castle: 800 Years of Turmoil and Triumph
End of an Era: Last Keeper of Boston Light Retires, Marking Close of 307-Year Tradition

By Saboor Bayat

End of an Era: Last Keeper of Boston Light Retires, Marking Close of 307-Year Tradition
PRO-13 Honors Rizal’s Heroism on 127th Martyrdom Anniversary

By BNN Correspondents

PRO-13 Honors Rizal's Heroism on 127th Martyrdom Anniversary
Sir Nicholas Winton: The British Schindler’s Legacy Immortalized in Film

By Safak Costu

Sir Nicholas Winton: The British Schindler's Legacy Immortalized in Film
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
1 min
Celtic Overcomes Rangers, Takes Commanding Lead in Scottish Premiership
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
3 mins
Maltese Waterpolo Team's Challenging Conclusion at SportMalta Christmas Cup
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
9 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
10 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
11 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
16 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
21 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
21 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
24 mins
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
10 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app