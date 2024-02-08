Descendants of Enslaved Individuals Quantify Stolen Labor's Wealth at St. Louis University

The descendants of Black individuals enslaved by St. Louis University have quantified the wealth generated from their ancestors' unpaid labor, a staggering sum falling between $361 million and $70-plus billion. This estimation is a critical component of their ongoing quest for justice and accountability from the institution.

A Legacy of Injustice

Gathered at a recent event, Missouri State Senator Karla May, esteemed economists, and the descendants of the enslaved unveiled these figures, shedding light on the University's complicity in profiting from the forced labor of Black individuals. Descendants like Robin Proudie have tirelessly advocated for recognition and reparations from St. Louis University.

St. Louis University, founded by the Society of Jesuits, has acknowledged its historical reliance on slave labor through the Slavery, History, Memory, and Reconciliation Project (SHMRP). However, the institution has yet to offer any form of compensation.

Calculating the Cost of Stolen Labor

Economists collaborating with the descendants calculated the estimated value of the stolen labor by employing a baseline wage, adjusted for inflation, over the period stretching from 1823 to 1865. The Society of Jesuits, responsible for the University's establishment, utilized enslaved labor globally, including in the United States until slavery's abolition in 1865.

The revelation of these figures adds momentum to the descendants' cause, emphasizing the University's moral responsibility to redress the historical injustices perpetrated against their ancestors.

Reclaiming Ancestral Legacies

The descendants are resolute in their mission to bring their ancestors' stories to light, urging St. Louis University to honor the enslaved individuals in a meaningful manner. They argue that the institution's prosperity was built on the backs of the enslaved, and the time has come for the University to recognize and rectify this injustice.

St. Louis University has not yet responded to the announcement of the stolen labor wealth estimate. As the descendants continue their fight for reparations, they hope that their efforts will spark a broader conversation about racial justice, accountability, and the lingering impact of slavery on contemporary society.

In this poignant struggle for recognition and restitution, the descendants of those enslaved by St. Louis University are not merely seeking financial compensation. They are reclaiming their ancestors' stories, demanding that their legacy be acknowledged and respected, and calling for a reckoning with the past that will pave the way for a more equitable future.