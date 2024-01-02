DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ignited controversy with an ill-conceived analogy linking the United States’ proximity to The Bahamas with the long-standing strife between Israel and Gaza. In a scenario of his own creation, DeSantis insinuated that the US could easily dominate The Bahamas militarily if it ever dared to launch missiles towards Fort Lauderdale. His comments are being scrutinized for their insensitivity, considering The Bahamas’ stark lack of military resources, particularly missiles.

Political Distraction or Ignorance?

DeSantis, currently in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, stands accused of using this unsettling analogy as a smoke screen to divert attention from more pressing policy issues. This move is seen as a stark contrast to his earlier response to Hurricane Dorian, where he passed the buck to the federal government, as opposed to his current, aggressive rhetoric towards The Bahamas.

Disapproval and Condemnation

His statements have been swiftly dismissed by the US Embassy as unrelated to US policy, while Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis, along with other officials, have denounced them as misguided. The concern raised is that such inflammatory rhetoric, even if ludicrous, might incite harmful actions against Bahamians. Calls are growing louder for DeSantis to reflect on the potential consequences of his words and to concentrate on more relevant issues in his political discourse.

DeSantis and Trump Pardon

In a separate development, both Governor DeSantis and former governor Nikki Haley have stated that they would pardon former President Donald Trump for his alleged involvement in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election and other charges, if elected president. DeSantis likened the potential pardon to Gerald Ford’s pardon of Richard Nixon for Watergate-related crimes, emphasizing the need for the country to move forward. However, DeSantis’ statement harbors ambiguity, as it leaves open the possibility of a pre-trial pardon, even if Trump is not convicted.