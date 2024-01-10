DeSantis Criticizes Brooklyn Student Displacement for Illegal Immigrants' Housing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lashed out at President Joe Biden and New York City for causing the displacement of students from James Madison High School in Brooklyn to house nearly 2,000 illegal immigrants. The decision, instigated by NYC Mayor Eric Adams' office, was justified as a safety measure for the migrants residing in the tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field against the imminent storms and potential high winds. DeSantis, who is eyeing the Republican presidential candidacy, expressed his disapproval during a video posted online and at a Fox News Town Hall event.

Disregard for American Citizens

Describing the situation as a blatant disregard for American citizens, DeSantis emphasized the impact on parents and children who were forced to adapt to remote learning. The Governor argued that the city government's actions deprived the students of in-person education, thus causing an unnecessary interruption in their academic lives. This move, according to DeSantis, is a reflection of the broader immigration challenges that the United States is currently grappling with.

A Promise to Build Consensus

DeSantis vowed to build a consensus on immigration policy if he is elected as president. He attributed the current situation to Biden's policies, asserting that the president has the power to address the issue but has chosen not to. The Republican Governor's criticism comes amidst a contentious debate around immigration and the treatment of illegal immigrants in the United States.

Displacement and Disruption

James Madison High School in Brooklyn, New York, faced severe backlash after it was forced to suspend classes to house migrants on its premises. The decision to move migrants from the tent shelter at Floyd Bennett Field to the school was due to safety concerns arising from incoming storms and potential high winds. The move has sparked a controversy and raised concerns about the disruption of the school environment and the impact on students and families.