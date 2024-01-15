en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

DeSantis Questions Trump’s Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:38 pm EST
DeSantis Questions Trump’s Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race

In a recent interview on ABC’s “This Week”, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent figure in the Republican Party and potential 2024 presidential candidate, expressed doubts about former President Donald Trump’s potential effectiveness should he clinch the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis highlighted Trump’s age, pointing out that the former president would be “close to 80 years old,” potentially making him a “lame-duck president.”

Questioning Trump’s Ability to Deliver

DeSantis drew attention to unfulfilled promises from Trump’s 2016 campaign, including pledges to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it, drain the swamp, hold Hillary Clinton accountable, and eliminate the national debt. The Florida Governor emphasized the importance of leadership being about producing results, thereby casting a shadow over Trump’s ability to deliver on his commitments.

DeSantis’s Struggles in the Face of GOP’s Trump Fixation

Despite being a conservative hero for defying federal Covid-19 guidance and implementing hardline programs as governor, DeSantis has been grappling with challenges in adapting to the national political stage and the GOP’s fixation with Trump. His recent campaign stop in Atlantic, Iowa, amidst freezing temperatures, highlighted his determination to make a mark, even as he trails Nikki Haley and Trump in the polls.

A Last-Ditch Effort for a Strong Finish

Braving the icy roads of Iowa in a bid to secure a strong second-place finish in the caucuses, DeSantis is at risk of sharing the fate of other potential White House prospects who crashed under Trump’s relentless onslaught. A poor performance in the Iowa caucuses could signal the end of DeSantis’s presidential dreams, but the Florida Governor is not entertaining thoughts of an early exit. Despite low expectations, he could potentially spring a surprise and shake up the nomination race.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
3 mins ago
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
As the world watches, South Indian cinema’s luminary, Nagarjuna Akkineni, has decided to forgo his planned getaway to the Maldives. The acclaimed Telugu actor’s decision comes not out of fear or inconvenience, but as an act of defiance and national solidarity. His actions reflect a profound sense of responsibility, casting a spotlight on the importance
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
10 mins ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
10 mins ago
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
4 mins ago
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
4 mins ago
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
7 mins ago
US Military Academies Underscore Constitutional Loyalty Amid Political Divisions
Latest Headlines
World News
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
1 min
PSG's Dominance Evident in 2-0 Victory Over Lens
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
1 min
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in Wild Card Playoff
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
2 mins
Unveiling the Thrill of Upcoming Softball Matches: A Look at Tug Valley High School's Winning Streak
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
2 mins
Healthcare System's Unpreparedness for Aging Baby Boomers with Disabilities
New York Rangers Triumph Over Washington Capitals: A Strategic Victory
3 mins
New York Rangers Triumph Over Washington Capitals: A Strategic Victory
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
3 mins
Nagarjuna Cancels Maldives Vacation: A Stand of National Solidarity
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
4 mins
Senator Joe Manchin Backs Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Amid Cabinet Shakeup Speculations
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins: A Clash of Streaks in NHL
4 mins
Seattle Kraken vs Pittsburgh Penguins: A Clash of Streaks in NHL
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
4 mins
Prime Minister Stays Silent on Controversy Over Penny Wong's Israel Visit
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
20 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
25 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
15 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app