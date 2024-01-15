DeSantis Questions Trump’s Potential Effectiveness in 2024 Presidential Race

In a recent interview on ABC’s “This Week”, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a prominent figure in the Republican Party and potential 2024 presidential candidate, expressed doubts about former President Donald Trump’s potential effectiveness should he clinch the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis highlighted Trump’s age, pointing out that the former president would be “close to 80 years old,” potentially making him a “lame-duck president.”

Questioning Trump’s Ability to Deliver

DeSantis drew attention to unfulfilled promises from Trump’s 2016 campaign, including pledges to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it, drain the swamp, hold Hillary Clinton accountable, and eliminate the national debt. The Florida Governor emphasized the importance of leadership being about producing results, thereby casting a shadow over Trump’s ability to deliver on his commitments.

DeSantis’s Struggles in the Face of GOP’s Trump Fixation

Despite being a conservative hero for defying federal Covid-19 guidance and implementing hardline programs as governor, DeSantis has been grappling with challenges in adapting to the national political stage and the GOP’s fixation with Trump. His recent campaign stop in Atlantic, Iowa, amidst freezing temperatures, highlighted his determination to make a mark, even as he trails Nikki Haley and Trump in the polls.

A Last-Ditch Effort for a Strong Finish

Braving the icy roads of Iowa in a bid to secure a strong second-place finish in the caucuses, DeSantis is at risk of sharing the fate of other potential White House prospects who crashed under Trump’s relentless onslaught. A poor performance in the Iowa caucuses could signal the end of DeSantis’s presidential dreams, but the Florida Governor is not entertaining thoughts of an early exit. Despite low expectations, he could potentially spring a surprise and shake up the nomination race.