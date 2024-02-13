DeSantis Proposes Stricter Penalties for Retail Theft and Porch Piracy in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is taking a stand against retail theft, calling on legislators to enact stricter penalties for criminals who engage in organized theft and porch piracy. The proposed bill, supported by Attorney General Ashley Moody, aims to create a new criminal offense called aggregated retail theft and increase penalties for porch pirates. DeSantis emphasized that Florida will not tolerate lawlessness and wants to send a clear message that the state is a 'law and order' state.

A Culture of Lawlessness vs. Law and Order

DeSantis criticized the 'culture of lawlessness' in certain parts of the country, citing cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York where shoplifting has reportedly been legalized. He mentioned instances of toothpaste being locked up in pharmacies due to theft and claimed that undocumented immigrants were involved in theft in New York, bringing stolen goods to Florida. The governor drew a stark contrast between this culture and Florida's emphasis on upholding the rule of law.

Stricter Penalties: A Deterrent for Retail Theft

The new legislation, proposed by Representative Bob Rommel, targets organized retail theft and aims to deter criminal behavior. Key provisions of the bill include:

Third-degree felony penalties for theft rings

for theft rings Second-degree felony penalties for social media solicitation involving theft

for social media solicitation involving theft First-degree felony penalties for aggravated retail theft

for aggravated retail theft Increasing the threshold for package theft to be considered a felony

Combatting Porch Piracy and Criminal Rings

Attorney General Ashley Moody expressed her support for the bill, stating that it would provide law enforcement with the necessary tools to combat criminal activity and maintain order in Florida. The legislation not only targets retail theft but also seeks to curb the growing problem of porch piracy. By imposing stricter penalties, the bill aims to deter individuals from engaging in these criminal activities.

In conclusion, Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials are taking decisive action to maintain law and order in Florida. By increasing penalties for retail theft and porch piracy, they hope to deter criminal behavior and send a clear message that the state will not tolerate lawlessness. As DeSantis emphasized, Florida remains committed to upholding the rule of law and providing a safe environment for its residents.