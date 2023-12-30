DeSantis Pledges to Dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith if Elected President

In an unanticipated move, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a key player in the 2024 Republican presidential race, has pledged to dismiss Special Counsel Jack Smith immediately upon assuming the presidency. Smith, infamous for charging former President Donald Trump with crimes connected to his attempts to reverse the 2020 election and mishandling confidential documents moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, finds himself in DeSantis’ crosshairs.

A Stance Echoing Trump

Despite being one of Trump’s competitors in the Republican primary, DeSantis has echoed Trump’s sentiments by denouncing Smith’s investigations as politically biased. His agenda is clear: to zero in on President Biden and the perceived failures of the Democrats and bring to justice those he sees as exploiting the legal system against political foes.

(Read Also: Saudi Arabia’s Dates Industry Expands: New Deals and Green Initiatives Announced at Riyadh Conference)

DeSantis and Haley: Neck and Neck

As the Republican race heats up, DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are battling for the second spot, with Trump leading by a significant margin in national polls. Remarkably, unlike some of his Republican contemporaries, DeSantis has refrained from using the criminal charges against Trump to score political points.

Trump’s Indictments: A Frustration for DeSantis

In a separate conversation, DeSantis shared his vexation over the influence of Trump’s indictments on the Republican primary. He suggested that they have provided Trump with an edge among GOP voters and have diverted attention away from other pressing matters.

(Read Also: Shyam Saran to Unpack Geopolitical Themes for 2024)