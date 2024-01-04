en English
Elections

DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
DeSantis Distances Himself from Trump ahead of Iowa Caucus

As the Iowa caucus approaches on January 15, 2024, Ron DeSantis, a potential contender for the United States presidency, intensifies his campaign trail. DeSantis marked a significant moment in his political strategy during a recent visit to Council Bluffs, where he tactically distanced himself from former President Donald Trump.

DeSantis Sharpens Criticisms of Trump

DeSantis, who had previously been reluctant to directly attack Trump, significantly sharpened his criticisms during his Council Bluffs visit. He called out Trump’s unfulfilled promises regarding deportations and debt reduction, thereby drawing a contrast between his campaign and Trump’s. The potential presidential candidate emphasized his support for strict immigration policies, including the construction of a border wall and implementation of deportations.

Focus on Public Service Over Personal Service

In a marked shift from Trump’s approach, DeSantis highlighted a campaign centered on public service rather than personal service. He exhibited this focus during his interaction with local voters at a bar and restaurant in Council Bluffs. DeSantis stressed that his campaign is primarily focused on the issues that matter to voters and their families, setting himself apart from candidates like Trump and Nikki Haley.

DeSantis’s Stance on Abortion

Abortion emerged as a pivotal issue during DeSantis’s visit. When questioned about Nebraska’s 12-week abortion ban and whether he would implement a similar ban nationwide as president, DeSantis did not give a definitive answer. However, he did suggest that a 12-week ban would be acceptable if the alternative was no restrictions at all. This stance garnered support from local voter Chelse O’Neil, who questioned Trump’s sincerity on the same issue.

As the Iowa caucus draws closer, DeSantis’s campaign strategy appears to be a calculated departure from Trump’s shadow. His emphasis on public service, and a personal approach to the issues that matter to voters, could well be his ticket to success in the upcoming political event.

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

