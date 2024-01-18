DeSantis Denies "Skipping" New Hampshire

In the pulsating heart of the 2024 GOP presidential race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a dedicated Republican candidate, recently responded to conjectures about his campaign's trajectory. DeSantis, who secured second place in the Iowa caucuses, elucidated that his decision to shift focus to South Carolina, the host of the initial GOP votes in the South, was an efficient use of time, rather than a deliberate oversight of New Hampshire's upcoming primary on January 23.

Strategic Shift, Not a Bypass

The DeSantis campaign was scheduled for a breather, but instead opted for an early venture into South Carolina before proceeding with New Hampshire activities. This strategy came under the spotlight as most of the campaign's personnel were relocated to South Carolina, signaling a strategic emphasis on the state.

Speculations Stirred by Iowa Caucus Results

The Iowa caucus, where DeSantis trailed former President Trump and barely eclipsed former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, has sparked speculation about the campaign's performance. This conjecture has only intensified as the debate shifts to New Hampshire where both Trump and Haley have a lead in the polls.

South Carolina: A Smaller Margin, A Bigger Opportunity?

Polling averages peg DeSantis third in the South Carolina race, albeit by a smaller margin than in New Hampshire. This, coupled with his campaign's deliberate tilt towards South Carolina, has made his decisions and the Iowa caucus results the epicenter of the ongoing GOP presidential nomination saga.