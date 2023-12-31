en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

DeSantis Criticizes Trump’s Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:10 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:57 am EST
DeSantis Criticizes Trump’s Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities

In a public critique of his party’s former leader, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has vocally criticized Donald Trump‘s lack of action on higher education reforms during his presidency. The Republican Governor pointed out missed opportunities to overhaul the accreditation system and alter funding mechanisms, which could have led to significant reforms.

Missed Opportunities for Reform

According to DeSantis, there was no substantial effort from Trump to implement national school choice, despite the worsening state of higher education each year he was in office. DeSantis suggests that Trump was not motivated to tackle these issues and his agenda was driven by other concerns.

“He could have overhauled the accreditation system, he could have done things to change funding … He didn’t lay a glove of reform … It got worse every year he was there. He didn’t do national school choice.” DeSantis said. “[Trump] did nothing on it. It just wasn’t something he was motivated to do … I think he’s being driven by a bunch of other issues.”

DeSantis on Trump’s Education Policy

DeSantis criticized Trump’s education policy during a Fox News debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom. DeSantis highlighted a study published in the Lancet that showed Florida had a lower standardized COVID death rate than California, even after adjusting for the fact that Florida’s population skews older and has higher rates of underlying illness. The study does not support the message that masks, staying at home, or vaccines didn’t matter in the pandemic. It found that Florida was relatively successful due to early aggressive nursing home policies, testing, gathering restrictions, and promotion of vaccination among the elderly.

Declining Vaccination Rates and Potential Pardon for Trump

Despite DeSantis’s early promotion of COVID-19 vaccines, he later denigrated the updated vaccinations, suggesting that Floridians who got them were guinea pigs. Florida’s rates of overall vaccinations for schoolchildren fell to a 10-year low during the pandemic, and flu shot uptake for adults also fell, posing a potential risk to public health. Florida’s COVID-19 booster rates among seniors were also low compared to the national and California rates. DeSantis also stated if he became president, he would pardon Donald Trump, should the former president be convicted on any of the dozens of charges he faces.

0
Politics United States Watch Now
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign

By Ebenezer Mensah

Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024

By Israel Ojoko

Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living

By Israel Ojoko

Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC

By Muhammad Jawad

PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Commi ...
@Malaysia · 7 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Commi ...
heart comment 0
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty

By Muthana Al-Najjar

2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Ireland’s EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Congress Seeks Disqualification of BJP Candidate in Karanpur By-election

By Rafia Tasleem

Congress Seeks Disqualification of BJP Candidate in Karanpur By-election
Anitah Among Inspects Preparations at Speke Resort Ahead of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference

By Israel Ojoko

Anitah Among Inspects Preparations at Speke Resort Ahead of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
4 mins
Mahama Pledges Additional Eid Holiday for Ghana's Muslims Amidst 2024 Election Campaign
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
6 mins
Uganda Gears Up to Host Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference 2024
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
6 mins
Kenyan Leaders Challenge President Ruto Over High Cost of Living
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
7 mins
Iran's Foreign Minister Criticizes Western 'Instrumental Use' of UNHRC
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
9 mins
Luka Dončić's Stellar 39-Point Performance Leads Dallas Mavericks to Victory
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
11 mins
PKR Deputy Secretary-General Urges Increased Inter-Faith Harmony Committee Engagement
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
13 mins
Actress Iretiola Doyle's Close Brush with Death: A Carbon Monoxide Encounter
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
15 mins
2023: A Year of Global Upheaval and Uncertainty
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
15 mins
Ireland's EU Commissioner Selection Process Shrouded in Ambiguity
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
46 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
46 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app