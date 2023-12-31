DeSantis Criticizes Trump’s Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities

In a public critique of his party’s former leader, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has vocally criticized Donald Trump‘s lack of action on higher education reforms during his presidency. The Republican Governor pointed out missed opportunities to overhaul the accreditation system and alter funding mechanisms, which could have led to significant reforms.

Missed Opportunities for Reform

According to DeSantis, there was no substantial effort from Trump to implement national school choice, despite the worsening state of higher education each year he was in office. DeSantis suggests that Trump was not motivated to tackle these issues and his agenda was driven by other concerns.

“He could have overhauled the accreditation system, he could have done things to change funding … He didn’t lay a glove of reform … It got worse every year he was there. He didn’t do national school choice.” DeSantis said. “[Trump] did nothing on it. It just wasn’t something he was motivated to do … I think he’s being driven by a bunch of other issues.”

DeSantis on Trump’s Education Policy

DeSantis criticized Trump’s education policy during a Fox News debate with California Governor Gavin Newsom. DeSantis highlighted a study published in the Lancet that showed Florida had a lower standardized COVID death rate than California, even after adjusting for the fact that Florida’s population skews older and has higher rates of underlying illness. The study does not support the message that masks, staying at home, or vaccines didn’t matter in the pandemic. It found that Florida was relatively successful due to early aggressive nursing home policies, testing, gathering restrictions, and promotion of vaccination among the elderly.

Declining Vaccination Rates and Potential Pardon for Trump

Despite DeSantis’s early promotion of COVID-19 vaccines, he later denigrated the updated vaccinations, suggesting that Floridians who got them were guinea pigs. Florida’s rates of overall vaccinations for schoolchildren fell to a 10-year low during the pandemic, and flu shot uptake for adults also fell, posing a potential risk to public health. Florida’s COVID-19 booster rates among seniors were also low compared to the national and California rates. DeSantis also stated if he became president, he would pardon Donald Trump, should the former president be convicted on any of the dozens of charges he faces.