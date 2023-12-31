en English
DeSantis Criticizes Haley’s Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has openly criticized Nikki Haley, fellow Republican and possible contender for the presidency, for her ambiguous response on the cause of the Civil War. Haley, during an event in New Hampshire, initially avoided direct mention of slavery when asked about the conflict’s origins, instead saying it was about “the freedoms of what people could and couldn’t do.”

DeSantis’ Rebuke and Haley’s Response

DeSantis labeled Haley’s explanation as an “incomprehensible word salad” and challenged her readiness for the presidency, suggesting she tends to “wilt under pressure.” In the face of a question about slavery, Haley responded, “What do you want me to say about slavery?” DeSantis underscored the crucialness of acknowledging slavery’s role in the Civil War, a sentiment echoed by President Biden, who affirmed on social media that the war was indeed about slavery. Haley later clarified on CNN that the Civil War was about slavery.

A Sensitive Time for Haley

The controversy comes at a delicate time for Haley, who has been gaining ground in New Hampshire against former President Trump’s lead in GOP primary polls. Both DeSantis and Haley are close contenders for second place, with Trump maintaining a significant advantage. The incident also cast a spotlight on DeSantis, who earlier this year faced backlash for supporting Florida education guidelines suggesting slaves benefited from their enslavement, a claim roundly condemned as revisionist.

Race and History in Focus

As the GOP primary season nears, the candidates’ stances on historical and racial issues continue to draw intense scrutiny. The Civil War, and the role of slavery in it, remains a sensitive topic, often reflecting current ideological conflicts. Some conservatives view discussions on slavery as a means to criticize modern conservative views on race and equality. As Republican leaders attempt to control the historical narrative in educational curriculums, the challenge of addressing slavery’s role in the Civil War becomes ever more pertinent.

History Politics United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

