Politics

DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, has publicly criticized a border deal negotiated between Speaker Mike Johnson and Democrats. In an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham, DeSantis denounced the deal as ‘dead on arrival’ should he secure the presidency. The deal, which has drawn opposition from both sides of the political divide, revolves around contentious spending for U.S.-Mexico border security. This includes plans for the construction of a border wall and the reinstatement of Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy.

DeSantis Takes a Stand

Amidst his campaign trail in Iowa, ahead of the 2024 caucuses, DeSantis has been vocal about his alignment with Republican voters’ desires for strict border policies. This includes a hardened stance on deportations, the erection of a border wall, and intensified action against drug cartels. DeSantis warned of the potential repercussions of the government’s perceived failure to prioritize American citizens, suggesting that the country is on the brink of being lost if high rates of immigration are allowed to continue unchecked.

Speaker Johnson’s Counterpoint

Despite the opposition, Speaker Johnson has remained firm that the deal would stand, in an attempt to avoid a partial government shutdown. However, the deal has faced criticism not only from conservatives like DeSantis but also from Democrats, highlighting the contentious nature of U.S.-Mexico border security measures.

DeSantis’s Pledge

If he wins the presidency, DeSantis has pledged a series of stringent actions to tighten border security. These include declaring a national border emergency, shutting down all attempts at illegal entry, and initiating mass deportations of migrants. His stance has resonated with a section of the electorate who believe in stricter immigration policies to safeguard national security and economic stability.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

