DeSantis Braves Iowa Blizzard for Campaign, Contrasts himself with Trump

In the face of one of Iowa’s most severe blizzards, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has chosen to press on with his campaign efforts for the Republican presidential nomination. Undeterred by the sub-zero temperatures, DeSantis met with supporters who were still grappling with the storm’s aftermath, thus highlighting a stark contrast in the campaign strategies between him and former President Donald Trump, who opted to remain at Mar-a-Lago due to the adverse weather conditions.

DeSantis Pushes Through Blizzard for Campaign

Despite the frigid temperatures, strong winds, and heavy snowfall in Des Moines, DeSantis held an early morning campaign event. His determination to continue his campaign trail, even in the face of such severe weather conditions, was met with praise from his supporters. He exhibited confidence in the turnout and underscored his unwavering commitment to winning votes, even as some of his later campaign stops had to be postponed due to the weather.

DeSantis Criticizes Trump’s Absence and Leadership

During his campaign stops in Council Bluffs, DeSantis took the opportunity to criticize Trump’s absence due to the blizzard, accusing him of ‘phoning it in.’ Moreover, he distanced himself from Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly targeting Dr. Anthony Fauci. DeSantis referred to Trump’s recent comments at a Fox News town hall, where he appeared to backtrack on his past actions. He accused Trump of initially taking credit for shutting down the economy to save lives, only to later distance himself from the actions of Dr. Fauci and the pandemic response.

Endorsements and Future Challenges

DeSantis’s determination to continue campaigning amidst harsh weather conditions was met with endorsements from local politicians like Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. She applauded the resilience and commitment of Iowans and DeSantis. Despite trailing Trump in pre-caucus polls, DeSantis remained focused on addressing future challenges rather than dwelling on the past, thus contrasting his approach with Trump’s continued emphasis on legal and electoral issues from previous years.