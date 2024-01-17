DeSantis PAC Adjusts Strategy, Downsizes Staff Post-Iowa Caucuses

In a significant political maneuver, Never Back Down, the Super Political Action Committee (PAC) staunchly backing Ron DeSantis in the Republican presidential primary, is downsizing its staff. This decision follows on the heels of DeSantis' second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses, an event the PAC had pinned high hopes on, seeing it as a pivotal chance for DeSantis to bolster his campaign against the front-runner, former President Donald Trump.

The Iowa Impact

Despite the intense focus and substantial resources poured into Iowa, DeSantis lagged behind Trump by around 30 points, just managing to edge past former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. The PAC's dedicated Iowa political staff are now either being relocated to other early primary states or being compensated through January, as part of a premeditated operation shift.

Staff Reactions and Future Plans

George Andrews, a former employee who faced the axe, bore no grudges. He understood the decision, emphasizing the broader objectives of the organization. "We're all here for the same reason," he stated, "to ensure the most effective conservative leader gets elected." Never Back Down has poured considerable investments into Iowa, launching door-to-door campaigns and splurging on ad spends.

Uncertain Extent of Layoffs

How extensive the layoffs are and whether they will spread beyond Iowa remains a mystery. However, Never Back Down remains committed to supporting DeSantis in the other primary states. Scott Wagner, the CEO of the PAC, reaffirmed this pledge. "Our mission remains crystal clear," he avowed, "We are here to see Ron DeSantis elected as the most effective conservative leader in the race."