DeSantis and Haley Face Off in Final GOP Debate Amid Trump Ballot Controversy

In a significant political showdown in Des Moines, the final GOP debate before the Iowa caucuses was held, featuring Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Florida’s Governor, and Nikki Haley, the former Governor of South Carolina. The USA TODAY Fact Check Team, known for its meticulous scrutiny of political claims, provided much-needed context and corrections to the candidates’ statements.

Trump Ballot Controversy

One of the more contentious issues addressed was the misinformation about the removal of candidates from ballots. This topic is particularly significant in relation to former President Donald Trump. Following his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump was barred from appearing on Colorado’s primary ballot and was removed from Maine’s ballot under the 14th Amendment’s ‘insurrectionist ban.’ Trump has challenged these decisions, sparking a national conversation about the consequences of political actions.

Other states, like Illinois and Massachusetts, have seen attempts to remove Trump from their ballots, while California and Michigan have decided to keep him on. The ongoing controversy took center stage during the debates, reflecting the deep political divisions within the country.

Haley’s Claims

During the debates, Haley’s statements varied widely in their veracity. She made misleading claims about IRS agents and the influence of TikTok on antisemitism, a false assertion about DeSantis banning fracking, and an overstatement about the drop in South Carolina’s unemployment rate. However, she did provide accurate statements about the national debt under Trump’s administration, European aid to Ukraine, and the escalating crisis of fentanyl-related deaths in the U.S.

DeSantis’ Statements

DeSantis, on the other hand, falsely claimed to have fulfilled all his campaign promises. He inaccurately reported Florida’s crime rate and misrepresented both COVID-19 policies and Haley’s immigration reforms. He incorrectly suggested that the Biden Administration has plans to eliminate cash, a claim that resonated with many despite its inaccuracy. However, he did not falsely claim to be a Navy SEAL, a common point of confusion.

Trump’s Influence and Legal Challenges

Despite not participating in the debates, Trump remains a potent force due to his lead in the polls and his ongoing legal issues. He is currently facing multiple legal challenges, including fraud charges in New York, accusations related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, allegations of mishandling classified documents, and efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. These challenges, coupled with the controversy over his ballot status, continue to fuel political tension and divide opinions across the nation.