en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Role of Government in Business

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:29 am EST
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Role of Government in Business

In the final Republican primary debate preceding the Iowa caucuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley squared off in a fiery dispute over the government’s role in business regulation. The confrontation revolved around DeSantis’s actions against Walt Disney Co., a move that resulted from the company’s CEO criticizing a Florida law. The law in question prohibited discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in early education. DeSantis defended his actions, citing victory in the dispute and arguing that it was beneficial for children.

DeSantis vs Disney

The feud between DeSantis and Disney led to the loss of 2,000 jobs in Florida. The Florida Governor’s battle with Disney was fueled by a law restricting classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. This law sparked a legal battle and prompted Disney to abandon plans for a $1 billion office complex in Orlando. DeSantis, standing his ground, defended his actions against the company, underscoring the need to protect children.

Haley’s Business-friendly Approach

Counteracting DeSantis’s stance, Nikki Haley criticized the Florida Governor for his aggressive stance against private industries. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a business-friendly environment and outlined her approach to inviting businesses to South Carolina. Haley hit back at DeSantis for using government power to ‘bully’ companies, reinforcing her belief in a limited government role.

Contrasting Republican Ideologies

The debate underscored the divergent ideologies of the two Republican figures. While DeSantis championed a conservative social agenda, Haley advocated for a small government, pro-business stance. She underscored the need to safeguard citizens’ rights and freedoms without government overreach or politicization, thereby highlighting the stark contrast in their political philosophies.

0
Politics United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
On January 5, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) official was attacked in West Bengal, marking an incident that has stirred political tension in the region. Despite numerous efforts, the state police have been unable to record the officer’s statement, an issue that has drawn the ire of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party expressed its
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
6 mins ago
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
8 mins ago
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
3 mins ago
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
Horizon IT Scandal Inquiry Resumes with Post Office Investigator's Evidence
4 mins ago
Horizon IT Scandal Inquiry Resumes with Post Office Investigator's Evidence
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Denounces GOP-Led Hunter Biden Hearing as a Political Ploy
6 mins ago
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Denounces GOP-Led Hunter Biden Hearing as a Political Ploy
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
2 mins
BJP Protests in West Bengal Following ED Official Attack: A Reflection of Deep-Seated Political Rivalry
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
2 mins
Sven-Goran Eriksson Diagnosed with Terminal Cancer: An Icon's Battle Begins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
2 mins
Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Indian Football Team Ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
3 mins
Indian Government Lauded for Successful Evacuation of Students from Ukraine Amidst Conflict
Liverpool Triumph Over Fulham; Ex-England Manager Eriksson Reveals Terminal Cancer Battle
3 mins
Liverpool Triumph Over Fulham; Ex-England Manager Eriksson Reveals Terminal Cancer Battle
Nicole Eggert Battles Stage 2 Breast Cancer: Celebrities Rally to Support
5 mins
Nicole Eggert Battles Stage 2 Breast Cancer: Celebrities Rally to Support
Asbestos Discovery Prompts Indefinite Closure of Rozelle Parklands
6 mins
Asbestos Discovery Prompts Indefinite Closure of Rozelle Parklands
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Denounces GOP-Led Hunter Biden Hearing as a Political Ploy
6 mins
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Denounces GOP-Led Hunter Biden Hearing as a Political Ploy
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
6 mins
Philippines' DOJ: Anti-Terrorism Act and Rebel Amnesty Can Proceed Simultaneously
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
18 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
55 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app