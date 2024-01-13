en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:04 am EST
DeSantis and Haley Clash Over Republican Policies in CNN Debate

During a recent CNN debate, Republican figures Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley drew the limelight as they engaged in a fervid discourse, covering a broad spectrum of issues – from healthcare to education, from taxation to energy policy, and beyond. The kerfuffle underlined their visions for America’s future, laced with a strong endorsement of Reagan-era GOP policies, often misunderstood and controversial among the public.

Addressing the Issue of Excessive Spending

Nikki Haley, known for her critical stance on excessive spending, pointed out her concerns over the COVID-19 stimulus bill and the expansion of welfare programs. According to Haley, these measures have led to an unsustainable number of Americans depending on Medicaid and food stamps. She also took a jab at the mainstream media and federal government’s approach to handling the economy during the pandemic, suggesting a Republican leadership would have steered the ship differently.

IRS Staffing and Inflation Reduction Act

On the hot topic of IRS staffing, Haley debunked claims suggesting the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to an excessive number of IRS agents targeting middle-class Americans. Contrarily, she emphasized that the IRS has been underfunded, leading to a lack of adequate audits on wealthy tax evaders. Haley opined that this has been a strategic move by Republican administrations to shield their billionaire benefactors.

DeSantis Advocates for Flat Tax System

On his part, Ron DeSantis made a case for a flat tax system, highlighting the country’s spending problem rather than a tax problem. He pitched a simpler tax system as a means to spur economic growth and curb government overreach. Critics, however, argue that a flat tax would disproportionately favor the wealthy and burden the less fortunate.

Energy Policy and Domestic Production

On the energy front, DeSantis proposed focusing on domestic energy production over foreign dependence, framing it as a national security and economic stability issue. He criticized President Biden’s green energy initiatives and electric vehicle mandates, advocating for the preservation of traditional automobile manufacturing.

Foreign Policy and National Security

DeSantis also voiced his concerns over Biden’s approach to Russia and Ukraine, arguing that Trump’s policies were more successful. He accused Haley of aligning too closely with Biden’s policies, stressing the need for America to prioritize its national security interests, including border security.

Education Reform and School Choice

The debate also saw both politicians expressing their views on education. DeSantis backed school choice and showed a keen interest in dismantling the federal Department of Education. Haley resonated with the sentiment, advocating for charter school legislation and parental choice in education.

0
Education Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
7 mins ago
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
In recent times, a growing concern about anti-Israel sentiments within the American education system has been a matter of intense debate. Numerous incidents across various academic institutions have thrown a spotlight on this issue. At the heart of the controversy is the portrayal of Israeli actions, often depicted as more drastic than those of Hamas,
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
ABVP's Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan: A Campaign to Reinvigorate Indian Campus Culture
11 mins ago
ABVP's Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan: A Campaign to Reinvigorate Indian Campus Culture
Springfield to Host 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast
17 mins ago
Springfield to Host 42nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast
The Synergy of Learning Analytics and Generative AI: Transforming Learning and Development in 2024
7 mins ago
The Synergy of Learning Analytics and Generative AI: Transforming Learning and Development in 2024
ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses
11 mins ago
ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses
Vaibhav Maheshwari: A Story of Determination and Family Support
11 mins ago
Vaibhav Maheshwari: A Story of Determination and Family Support
Latest Headlines
World News
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
8 seconds
From Gambling Addict to Beacon of Hope: Matt's Inspiring Journey
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
36 seconds
Liberia's Political Chessboard: Citizenship Controversy Threatens to Derail Speaker Election
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
37 seconds
UEFA Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate's Moment of Redemption as England Triumphs over Germany
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
51 seconds
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of Five ANC Supporters
Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51
52 seconds
Marty Chitty Announces Candidacy for Iowa House District 51
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
1 min
Taiwan’s Leadership Election: A Historic Win Amidst International Scrutiny
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
1 min
Super Eagles Gear Up for AFCON 2023: Iheanacho and Moffi Arrive in Cote d'Ivoire
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
1 min
Paralympic Swimmer Ellen Keane Shares Journey of Self-Acceptance on 'The Late Late Show'
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
2 mins
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley Clash in Political Debate Over Policies
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app