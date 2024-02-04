Derek O'Brien Accuses BJP Government of 'Fiscal Federal Terrorism' Against West Bengal

Derek O'Brien, a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from the Trinamool Congress (TMC), has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of engaging in 'fiscal federal terrorism' against the state of West Bengal. He alleges that the Center is intentionally blocking funds meant for the state, a tactic he suggests is selectively aimed at states governed by opposition parties.

Fiscal Federal Terrorism: A New Low in Indian Politics

O'Brien's accusation is a damning indictment of the central government's actions. He cites delays in payments to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and claims that the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report is being manipulated to propagate false narratives against the state administration. He also lashed out at the ruling party for what he perceives as a disparity in treatment between BJP-ruled states and West Bengal in terms of fund utilization certificates.

The Battle Over Funds: Bengal vs the Centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supports O'Brien's claims and has staged a 48-hour sit-in protest demanding the release of West Bengal's 'dues' from the Centre. She has also announced plans to directly transfer funds to MGNREGA workers' bank accounts. The BJP, on the other hand, has countered these allegations by accusing the TMC-governed state of a 'mother of all scams,' allegedly amounting to approximately Rs 2 lakh crore.

Impact on India's Federal Structure

O'Brien's allegations and the subsequent reactions underline a critical and potentially escalating tension within India's federal structure. If the claims of 'fiscal federal terrorism' hold true, this could be seen as an attack on the fiscal autonomy and rights of the states that do not align with the ruling party at the center. This situation marks a significant episode of tension in the nation's federal structure and could have far-reaching implications for future center-state relations.