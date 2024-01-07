Derby Resident’s Campaign for Planning Law Change Gains Ground

It has been a long-drawn battle for Sassi Stark, a resident of Arboretum in Derby, who has been tirelessly advocating for the implementation of new planning laws in the city. Among these laws is an ‘Article 4’ direction, aimed at curbing issues such as fly-tipping, anti-social behavior, parking problems, and poor property maintenance. Stark’s journey began in 2022 when she launched an online petition and voiced her concerns in public meetings, sparking a city-wide discourse. Today, her petition is supported by over 1,000 people, symbolizing the collective frustration and demand for change.

A Growing Concern: Houses of Multiple Occupation

Stark’s campaign places a spotlight on the challenges brought about by the unregulated conversion of houses into Houses of Multiple Occupation (HMOs). These HMOs, accommodating up to six beds, currently do not require planning consent in Derby. Stark argues that the lack of control over these conversions has led to negative impacts on local communities, particularly in conservation areas.

Lessons from Other Cities

Other cities, including Birmingham, Nottingham, and Northampton, have successfully implemented Article 4 directions and shown how effective regulation of HMOs can be achieved. These cities serve as examples, offering hope and a tangible solution to the growing problem in Derby.

The Council’s Response

In response to Stark’s campaign and a motion approved in September 2022, the Labour-led Derby City Council initiated an investigation. The council’s inquiry has unearthed evidence suggesting that the change in planning laws could indeed be beneficial for parts of the city center and the Arboretum ward. A new report indicates that the council is now poised to seek the Government’s approval for an Article 4 direction. The council report and its recommendations are expected to be approved at a cabinet meeting next Wednesday.

Miss Stark expressed her excitement at the council’s response and harbors hopes for the directive to eventually cover other areas of architectural character as well. As an inspiring testament to the power of active citizenship, Stark’s campaign continues to be a beacon of hope for a better Derby.