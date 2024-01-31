Derby Capital Planning Commission to Resume Regular Meetings, Aiming to Revive Efficient Capital Planning

At the heart of Derby City lies a commission, the Derby Capital Planning Commission, entrusted with the crucial task of recommending a five-year capital plan for governmental expenses. A task, one might note, vital for the smooth functioning of the city's various departments. However, for years, this commission has stood inert, defying the city's charter requirements for regular meetings.

Inefficient Management and Aging Infrastructure

In the wake of the commission's inactivity, the management of capital expenses for city departments has hit the skids. This has led to a glaring issue – an aging fleet of fire trucks in desperate need of replacement and police vehicles clocking high mileage with costly repair needs.

The Root Cause: Political Struggles and Communication Breakdown

This lack of capital planning is not without reason. It is a symptom of a larger disease – political issues and communication failures. The commission, composed of members appointed by the mayor and sanctioned by the Derby Board of Aldermen & Alderwomen, has been reduced to a mere figurehead.

Its activity in recent years has been sporadic at best, with no meetings in 2022 or 2023, just two in 2021, six in 2020, and four in 2019. Even the last attempt at a meeting in September 2022 was a failed endeavor due to a lack of quorum.

Call for Regular Meetings and Better Planning

The city's officials have recognized this flaw in the system. Derby City/Town Clerk Marc Garofalo has suggested that the newly formed commission should meet regularly. Mayor Joseph DiMartino has echoed this sentiment, promising to convene a meeting soon.

To prevent a rerun of past inefficiencies, Alderwoman Sarah Widomski, during an Aldermanic subcommittee meeting, underscored the need for a comprehensive list of department requests. A list that can serve as a reference to prioritize and identify funding sources, thus helping to streamline the city's capital planning.

In the wake of elected officials' recent statements, the Derby Capital Planning Commission is poised to reinvigorate its function this year. The commission will meet regularly to review capital requests and recommend a five-year capital plan to the Derby Board of Aldermen, marking a hopeful beginning to the restoration of efficient capital planning in Derby City.