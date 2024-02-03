Deputy Speaker Kalu Mourns the Passing of Vice President Shettima's Stepmother

The nation was met with the sad news of the passing away of Vice President Kashim Shettima's stepmother, Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi, on Thursday. A revered figure, Hajiya Hauwa lived an impactful life and her loss at the age of 69 has been felt deeply within her family and across the nation.

Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, extended his heartfelt condolences to the Vice President. In his message, released through his Chief Press Secretary Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu underscored the significance of Hajiya Hauwa's loss, particularly at a time when her guidance was profoundly needed.

A Loss for the Nation

Hajiya Hauwa was a beacon of wisdom and strength for her family and the nation. Kalu emphasized that her departure leaves a void that cannot be easily filled. He encouraged the Vice President to find solace in the influential life Hajiya Hauwa lived and to accept that Allah's Will is beyond mortal questioning.

In these trying times, Kalu offered prayers for Shettima to have the strength to endure the loss. He also prayed for the peaceful rest of Hajiya Hauwa's soul. Speaker Abbas Tajudeen also expressed his condolences, joining in prayers for the family and the repose of her soul.

The loss of Hajiya Hauwa Abba Kormi is indeed a significant one for the family and the nation. Her life and legacy will continue to be a guiding light in these challenging times.