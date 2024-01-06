en English
Malaysia

Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Urges for Political Stability in Malaysia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
In an era where political dynamics are as fluctuating as the tides, the call for stability in Malaysia echoes louder than ever.

The formidable voice behind this plea is none other than Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Barisan Nasional Chairman, Umno President, and the current Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister of Malaysia.

Zahid, in a recent press conference, has strongly urged fellow political figures to stop destabilizing the existing Unity Government via backdoor tactics.

Emphasis on Positive Governance

Zahid has vehemently emphasized the pressing need to focus on the government’s positive endeavors and plans.

He believes that engaging in political scheming could potentially distract from the progress charted by the Madani government, which the citizens of Malaysia are eagerly looking forward to.

Zahid recalled the turbulent phase when Malaysia saw the appointment of three prime ministers within a single term, a period that failed to yield any tangible benefits for the nation’s populace.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

