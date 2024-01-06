Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Urges for Political Stability in Malaysia

In an era where political dynamics are as fluctuating as the tides, the call for stability in Malaysia echoes louder than ever.

The formidable voice behind this plea is none other than Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Barisan Nasional Chairman, Umno President, and the current Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister of Malaysia.

Zahid, in a recent press conference, has strongly urged fellow political figures to stop destabilizing the existing Unity Government via backdoor tactics.

Emphasis on Positive Governance

Zahid has vehemently emphasized the pressing need to focus on the government’s positive endeavors and plans.

He believes that engaging in political scheming could potentially distract from the progress charted by the Madani government, which the citizens of Malaysia are eagerly looking forward to.

Zahid recalled the turbulent phase when Malaysia saw the appointment of three prime ministers within a single term, a period that failed to yield any tangible benefits for the nation’s populace.