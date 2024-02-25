Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Backs Kikuyu Traditions at Music Extravaganza

In a heartening display of support for cultural heritage, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua took a stand for the preservation of Kikuyu traditions at the 5th edition of the Ngogoyo ya Rware music extravaganza held in Honi Resort, Nyeri County. Amid the rhythm of Kikuyu music and the unity of artists, fans, and political figures, Gachagua announced a pivotal shift: Kikuyu cultural elders now have the executive's blessing to conduct their events without fear of interference from security agencies. This move, deeply rooted in the importance of safeguarding Gikuyu cultural traditions and values, sets a precedent for the celebration of cultural diversity in Kenya.

Gachagua's directive is more than an administrative decision; it's a call to arms for cultural preservation. With the government's backing, Kikuyu cultural events are positioned to be a safe haven for the expression and celebration of the Agikuyu community's rich history, customs, and values. The Deputy President emphasized the critical role of cultural elders in ensuring that these events remain true to their purpose and are not exploited by those with ulterior motives. This initiative not only honors the legacy of the Kikuyu people but also encourages unity within the Mount Kenya region, urging community members to stand together against divisive politics.

Combatting Substance Abuse

In his address, Gachagua did not shy away from addressing the darker issues plaguing the community, notably the scourge of alcoholism and drug abuse. Referencing a recent tragedy in Kirinyaga County where 23 lives were lost to illicit brews, he underscored the government's commitment to eradicating this menace. By targeting manufacturers and distributors of harmful substances, the executive aims to protect the youth and foster a healthier, more vibrant society. This stance was echoed in his calls for artists and community leaders to promote good cultural practices, as reported by various sources, underscoring the integral role of art and culture in societal well-being.

The Deputy President's statements represent more than policy; they're a clarion call for collective action. By empowering cultural elders and advocating for the preservation of tradition, Gachagua aims to weave the fabric of unity tighter within the Mount Kenya region. Simultaneously, the fight against illicit substances highlights a broader commitment to safeguarding the community's future. This dual approach, emphasizing both cultural preservation and public health, signals a holistic strategy aimed at fostering a resilient and united society.

In a world where modernity often threatens to erode traditional values, Gachagua's endorsement of Kikuyu culture stands as a beacon of hope. It's a reminder that in the heart of Nyeri County, and indeed across Kenya, the spirit of unity and heritage remains a powerful force for good.