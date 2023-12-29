Deputy Nationals Leader Questions Security Checks of Palestinians Entering Australia

Deputy Nationals Leader Perin Davey has voiced her concerns over the security checks of Palestinians granted temporary visas to enter Australia by the Albanese government. Between October 7 and November 20, the government issued 860 visas to Palestinians, an action that has put the Labor party under scrutiny over its border management and the thoroughness of the security checks performed.

Security Checks in Question

Questions have emerged about the sufficiency of these checks and whether each individual has a legitimate claim to enter the country. Despite Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s assurances that all critical security checks were conducted, Ms. Davey remains doubtful about the government’s oversight of the more than 800 individuals permitted entry into Australia.

Security Concerns Amplified

The issue has amplified the broader debate about border security and the procedures involved in vetting individuals who seek to enter the country on temporary visas. This concern has been highlighted by recent events, where two Australian citizens, including an alleged Hezbollah fighter, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon. The Australian government is currently investigating Hezbollah’s claim about one of the individuals being its fighter.

The Fallout of the Airstrike

Identified as Australian Lebanese civilian Ibrahim Bazzi, his wife Shorouq Hammoud, and his brother Ali Bazzi, the deceased were confirmed by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Shorouq Hammoud was recently granted an Australian visa and planned to travel to Sydney with her husband. The Australian government has urged Australians in Lebanon to leave due to the volatile security situation.

This situation has brought to the fore the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, with daily military activity and rocket fire in southern Lebanon. It has led to a dire humanitarian situation for civilians, with the World Health Organization calling for urgent steps to alleviate the peril facing the population of Gaza.