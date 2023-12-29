en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Deputy Nationals Leader Questions Security Checks of Palestinians Entering Australia

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:54 pm EST
Deputy Nationals Leader Questions Security Checks of Palestinians Entering Australia

Deputy Nationals Leader Perin Davey has voiced her concerns over the security checks of Palestinians granted temporary visas to enter Australia by the Albanese government. Between October 7 and November 20, the government issued 860 visas to Palestinians, an action that has put the Labor party under scrutiny over its border management and the thoroughness of the security checks performed.

Security Checks in Question

Questions have emerged about the sufficiency of these checks and whether each individual has a legitimate claim to enter the country. Despite Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s assurances that all critical security checks were conducted, Ms. Davey remains doubtful about the government’s oversight of the more than 800 individuals permitted entry into Australia.

Security Concerns Amplified

The issue has amplified the broader debate about border security and the procedures involved in vetting individuals who seek to enter the country on temporary visas. This concern has been highlighted by recent events, where two Australian citizens, including an alleged Hezbollah fighter, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon. The Australian government is currently investigating Hezbollah’s claim about one of the individuals being its fighter.

The Fallout of the Airstrike

Identified as Australian Lebanese civilian Ibrahim Bazzi, his wife Shorouq Hammoud, and his brother Ali Bazzi, the deceased were confirmed by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Shorouq Hammoud was recently granted an Australian visa and planned to travel to Sydney with her husband. The Australian government has urged Australians in Lebanon to leave due to the volatile security situation.

This situation has brought to the fore the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, with daily military activity and rocket fire in southern Lebanon. It has led to a dire humanitarian situation for civilians, with the World Health Organization calling for urgent steps to alleviate the peril facing the population of Gaza.

0
Australia Politics Security
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: Stories of Triumph and Hope from 2023

By Geeta Pillai

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes Cycling World: Rohan Dennis Charged Following Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
@Accidents · 34 mins
Heartbreaking Drowning of Two Children Shakes Perth Community ...
heart comment 0
Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney and Auckland Usher in 2024 Amidst Global Tensions
Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year’s Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Prepares for Grand New Year's Eve Celebration, Braces for Massive Crowds
Latest Headlines
World News
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
5 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
6 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
9 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
9 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
10 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
11 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
11 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
12 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
13 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
29 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
30 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app