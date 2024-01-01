en English
Politics

Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey’s Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:31 pm EST
Deputy John Gollop Takes Charge in Guernsey's Policy Committee, Prioritizes Housing Crisis

Deputy John Gollop has ascended to a pivotal role within Guernsey’s Policy and Resources Committee (P&R) following the removal of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team, marking a significant shift in the island’s political landscape. This development comes in the wake of the previous team’s repeated attempts to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) as a solution to the island’s budget deficit, which ultimately led to their dismissal.

Gollop’s Focus: Guernsey’s Housing Crisis

Gollop, the longest-serving States Member, has identified the escalating housing crisis as a pressing issue that needs immediate attention. Housing prices on the island have spiraled well beyond the reach of many residents’ incomes, a situation that Gollop plans to address with determination and innovative solutions.

His approach involves a complete reassessment of the island’s existing housing model. Gollop is advocating for a comprehensive review and overhaul of the system, with a particular emphasis on improving social housing. The deputy also plans to devise supportive measures targeted at young couples and first-time homebuyers, groups that have been especially impacted by the housing crisis.

Recognitions and Developments

In addition to these political shifts, Guernsey is also witnessing several notable recognitions. King Charles III has acknowledged the remarkable efforts of several individuals, extending official recognitions to Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb. These commendations serve as a testament to the island’s rich tapestry of talent and dedication.

The island is also set to witness significant infrastructural developments. The Infrastructure Minister of Jersey, a neighboring island, has greenlit a £120 million development project in St Helier. This move is expected to usher in a new phase of growth and prosperity, a development that has Gollop’s support.

Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

