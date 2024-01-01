Deputy John Gollop Steps Up to Address Guernsey’s Housing Crisis

In a significant shift in Guernsey’s political landscape, Deputy John Gollop has assumed a prominent role on the island’s Policy and Resources Committee (P&R). This development follows the controversial ousting of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team, whose proposed goods and services tax (GST), aimed at mitigating the island’s budget deficit, led to their expulsion from office.

Gollop’s Priorities

As the longest-serving member of the States, Gollop brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His primary focus? To address Guernsey’s escalating housing crisis. The deputy has voiced deep concern over the existing housing model, noting that the exorbitant prices are beyond the reach of most residents. Such a situation, he argues, necessitates a comprehensive review and overhaul of the housing system.

The Road Ahead

Gollop is advocating for a radical shift in housing strategies. His vision includes bolstering social housing and devising supportive measures for young couples and first-time homebuyers. He asserts that these steps are imperative to ensure that all residents can afford a home on the island.

Recognition of Community Contributors

In a related update, King Charles III has officially acknowledged the efforts of several individuals. Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb have all been lauded for their contributions to the community.