Politics

Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Deputy John Gollop Steps Up in Guernsey’s Policy and Resources Committee with Focus on Housing Crisis

There’s been a major shake-up in Guernsey’s political sphere with Deputy John Gollop stepping into a leading role within the island’s Policy and Resources Committee (P&R). This change comes on the heels of the ousting of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team, marking a distinct turn in the committee’s composition.

Gollop’s Focus on the Housing Crisis

Gollop, the longest-serving member of the States of Guernsey, has promptly pinpointed the escalating housing crisis as a core issue requiring immediate attention. Gollop is advocating for a comprehensive review and overhaul of the existing housing model. The current state of affairs, he argues, has left housing prices far out of reach for the average island resident. Gollop’s proposed approach includes a focus on improving social housing provisions and devising supportive measures specifically aimed at young couples and first-time homebuyers.

Support for a Significant Development Project

In line with his progressive stance on housing issues, Gollop has expressed support for a £120 million development project in St Helier. This project is designed to serve as a countermeasure to the housing affordability crisis, indicating a proactive approach towards resolving the housing issue in Guernsey.

Recognition of Outstanding Contributions

On a related note, several individuals have been honored for their significant contributions to the island. Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb have all been officially recognized by King Charles III, further highlighting the island’s commitment to acknowledging the efforts of its inhabitants.

Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

