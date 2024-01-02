Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey’s P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis

Deputy John Gollop, the longest-serving member of the States of Guernsey, has taken a decisive role in the island’s Policy and Resources Committee (P&R). This development follows the recent ousting of Deputy Peter Ferbrache’s team, which had faced significant backlash for their attempts to introduce a goods and services tax (GST) to address Guernsey’s budget deficit.

Gollop’s Focus on Housing Crisis

The new P&R member, Gollop, has made it clear that his primary focus will be on tackling the escalating housing crisis in Guernsey. He has emphasized the need for a comprehensive review and overhaul of the existing housing model, which he believes is leading to unaffordable prices for many residents. Gollop is advocating for innovative strategies that will not only enhance the social housing sector but also provide much-needed support for young couples and first-time homebuyers.

Support for St Helier’s Development Project

In a separate development, Gollop has shown support for a £120 million project approved by the Infrastructure Minister of Jersey. This initiative aims to alleviate the housing affordability crisis in St Helier, and Gollop believes similar measures could benefit Guernsey.

Recognition from King Charles III

Amidst these political developments, there was acknowledgment for a number of individuals. Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb have all received official recognition from King Charles III. While the context of this recognition has not been elaborated on, it’s clear that these individuals have made significant contributions worthy of royal recognition.