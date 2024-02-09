Deputy CM Fadnavis Accuses Thackeray and Pawar of Obstructing Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway Project

In a fiery speech during the 'Sushasan Mahotsav' event, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leveled serious accusations against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and NCP-SCP President Sharad Pawar. Fadnavis claimed that the duo attempted to stall the land acquisition process for the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway, despite overwhelming farmer support for the project.

A Tale of Obstruction and Support

Fadnavis recounted how Thackeray had urged villagers not to relinquish their land, cautioning them that it would be forcibly taken. Similarly, Pawar had voiced his opposition to the project in Sambhajinagar. However, Fadnavis asserted that the government's generous compensation offer—four times the market value or five times via consent orders—had garnered significant farmer backing.

Generous Compensation and Swift Acquisition

The Deputy Chief Minister shared an intriguing anecdote about a village where Thackeray had held a meeting. Despite the leader's stance, the land acquisition in that village was completed in a single day, with payments made directly to the farmers' bank accounts. Fadnavis also revealed that the then PWD Minister, Eknath Shinde, played a pivotal role in the registration process.

Complete Projects Under Modi's Leadership

Fadnavis emphasized that his leadership, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, facilitated the completion of several long-pending infrastructure projects. These include the Atal Setu-Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and the Navi Mumbai greenfield airport. This statement underscored Fadnavis' commitment to expediting infrastructure development in the state.

As the sun set on the 'Sushasan Mahotsav,' Fadnavis' words lingered in the air. His accusations against Thackeray and Pawar painted a picture of resistance and obstruction. Yet, the successful land acquisition in the face of such opposition told a different story—one of farmer support, swift acquisition, and generous compensation.

The Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, despite its challenges, is a testament to the Maharashtra government's determination to push forward with infrastructure development. Under Fadnavis' leadership, the project is moving ahead, promising to bring about significant changes in the state's landscape and its people's lives.