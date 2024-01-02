Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Proudly Recalls Past Involvement, Awaits Ram Temple Inauguration

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, has publicly expressed his pride and exhilaration over his involvement during the demolition of the Babri structure by ‘kar sevaks’ on December 6, 1992. This acknowledgement, made in response to criticisms from opposition parties, emphasizes that the Ram temple inauguration is an event open to anyone who believes in Ram.

Reflections on Past Involvement

Fadnavis highlighted his active participation in three ‘kar seva’ campaigns, not shying away from acknowledging the time spent in jail due to his involvement. His words resonate with the sentiments of countless Indians who view the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya as a momentous occasion. Set to be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event is expected to galvanize the nation.

The Culmination of a Long Struggle

Fadnavis conveyed his elation about the upcoming event, noting that it marks the end of a 500-year struggle and a restoration of faith following the legacy of Babur. He emphasized that the event will be celebrated nationwide across temples, symbolizing a collective triumph over adversity. This sentiment underscores the significance of the inauguration, which is viewed by many as a historical event that transcends politics.

The Ram Rath and its Journey

The Deputy Chief Minister spoke after inaugurating a Ram Rath, a miniature model of the Ayodhya Ram temple, which will tour different areas for public viewing. This event was also attended by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty and Girish Mahajan, Minister for Rural Development, reflecting the broad appeal and anticipation surrounding the inauguration.

As India gears up for the grand inauguration, the event is generating significant attention, both nationally and internationally. Amidst the political uproar and debates, the event is seen as a beacon of hope and a testament to the resilience and unwavering faith of millions of Indians.