DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024: A Monumental Leap in Down Syndrome Research

In a monumental stride towards advancing Down syndrome research, the Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) heralded the introduction of the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024 in Congress. The bipartisan bill, championed by Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Representatives Diana DeGette (D-CO), Tom Cole (R-OK), and Delegate Eleanor Norton Holmes (D-DC), seeks to formally establish the INCLUDE Project at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and allocate an annual budget of $250 million for the next five years.

A Beacon of Hope

The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024 is a testament to the relentless advocacy efforts by GLOBAL, individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and professionals dedicated to the cause. It serves as a poignant tribute to DeOndra Dixon, GLOBAL's late ambassador, whose indomitable spirit and advocacy for those with Down syndrome continues to inspire.

Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL's President & CEO, lauded Representative McMorris Rodgers for her unwavering commitment and leadership in introducing the bill. Jamie Foxx, the Academy Award-winning actor and brother of DeOndra Dixon, expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the potential impact the bill could have on the lives of millions of individuals with Down syndrome.

George Dixon, DeOndra's father, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing his daughter's advocacy work and her boundless joy. "This bill is a fitting tribute to DeOndra's legacy," he said, "and a beacon of hope for countless families affected by Down syndrome."

A Call for Inclusion

The INCLUDE Project, established in 2018 following a Congressional directive, has been a catalyst in the push for increased funding and programs for Down syndrome research. GLOBAL, the leading non-profit organization in the U.S. dedicated to Down syndrome research and care, has donated over $32 million to research and has supported scientists and patients worldwide.

The Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, a GLOBAL affiliate, is currently conducting five clinical trials related to Down syndrome. The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024 aims to bolster these efforts by addressing conditions that commonly co-occur with Down syndrome, such as Alzheimer's disease, congenital heart disease, and diabetes.

A Promise for the Future

The DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024 represents a significant milestone in the quest for comprehensive Down syndrome research. It embodies a collective promise to foster inclusion, drive innovation, and improve the quality of life for individuals with Down syndrome.

As the bill garners support from various Down syndrome advocacy groups, the global community watches with bated breath, hoping that this monumental step will pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.

In the words of Jamie Foxx, "This bill is not just about DeOndra, or about my family. It's about every individual with Down syndrome, their families, and their dreams. It's about inclusion, acceptance, and the pursuit of a better tomorrow."

As the DeOndra Dixon INCLUDE Project Act of 2024 makes its way through Congress, the echoes of DeOndra's infectious laughter and unyielding spirit continue to inspire, serving as a powerful reminder of the importance of this landmark legislation.