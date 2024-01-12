Denver’s New Mayor Mike Johnston: A Deliberate Approach or a Missed Opportunity?

As Denver’s first new mayor in over a decade, Mike Johnston has taken a methodical approach to forming his cabinet and staffing the heads of significant city departments. This crucial process shapes the city’s governance future, and Johnston’s tactics have ignited mixed public sentiments.

Continuity Over Change

Johnston’s hiring strategy diverges from other mayors who make swift, legacy-defining decisions. Instead, he has chosen to retain numerous appointees from his predecessor, Michael Hancock, including the heads of major departments such as Public Safety, Police, Fire, Sheriff, City Attorney’s office, Excise and License, Office of Emergency Management, Denver International Airport, National Western Center, and Parks and Recreation. This decision, bypassing competitive hiring processes, has sparked a contentious debate.

Legacy or Lack of Innovation?

Hancock’s supporters view these reappointments as a continuation of his legacy, a testament to the stability and continuity in key city positions. Contrarily, critics, including former mayoral candidate Lisa Calderon, interpret it as an absence of innovation and a missed opportunity to instate more diverse leadership.

Diversity Amid Controversy

Despite allegations of sexism due to the reappointment of male leaders in public safety roles, Johnston’s administration counters these criticisms with their emphasis on diversity. The administration boasts a 55% representation of people of color and an all-women senior leadership team, demonstrating an undeniable commitment to diverse representation in city governance.

Unfilled Roles and Future Initiatives

While the administration has focused on ambitious initiatives such as housing 1,000 people from the streets, significant changes in public safety and policing are yet to be seen. Critical roles, including the head of the Department of Public Health and Environment and Community Planning and Development, remain vacant. Some view this slow hiring process as a lack of preparedness, while others, like Salazar, perceive it as a thoughtful approach to finding the best candidates without engaging in political games.