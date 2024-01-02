en English
Politics

Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions

As 2024 unfolds, Denver residents breathe a sigh of relief as the city’s Temporary Rent and Utility Assistance program (TRUA) reopens for applications, offering a lifeline to those grappling with the repercussions of financial hardships. This much-needed move comes in response to a record number of eviction filings in 2023, surpassing even the harrowing numbers seen during the Great Recession and the pandemic.

City Rental Assistance Programs Grappling with Funding Shortfalls

In 2023, Denver faced a significant hurdle with its city-affiliated rental assistance programs. The funds were exhausted before the year’s end, leading to an unprecedented number of eviction filings. These programs, previously bolstered by federal pandemic recovery funds, faced a shortfall with the exhaustion of federal aid. In response, Mayor Mike Johnston initially proposed a $12.6 million budget for rent assistance, a figure less than previous years considering the absence of federal contributions.

Pressure from Activists and City Councilmembers Leads to Increased Funding

However, Denver’s city councilmembers and activists didn’t rest on their laurels. Under their pressure, the city allocated an additional $13.5 million, bringing the total to nearly $30 million for rental assistance. Despite this increase in city funding, concerns linger that it may fall short of the actual requirements. Studies suggest that Denver needs $55 million annually to meet rental assistance demands.

The Hidden Crisis: Self-Evictions and the Need for More Assistance

Eviction rates may not fully reveal the extent of the crisis, as many families opt to self-evict to avoid a formal record. This underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for substantial assistance. Eligibility for TRUA requires applicants to be Denver residents, or displaced from the city within 90 days, have a household income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI), and have encountered an unexpected financial hardship. The program is inclusive of immigration status, potentially assisting the recent influx of migrants. To apply, proof of income, housing, and identity is required.

Politics Social Issues United States
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

