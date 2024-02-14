Denver Recreation Center hours are set to change on February 20, 2024, as the city adjusts to the demands caused by the influx of immigrants from the southern border. This decision will significantly impact Denver rec center members who pay fees beyond their taxes for the privilege of using the facilities.

Modified Hours: A Necessary Response

The city's recreation centers will see reduced operating hours, with only 15 centers open before 8 a.m., and regional centers now open just six days a week. Despite these changes, the city is prioritizing programming for youth in the summer, though affordable summer camps have been cut. Mayor Mike Johnston attributes the budget cuts to the influx of newcomers and blames the federal government for not providing additional funding.

Spring Program Registration Delayed

To accommodate new schedules, spring program registration has been postponed and will open on March 5. Activity listings will be available on February 27 at denvergov.org/ActivitiesPrograms. This delay will affect many Denver residents who have come to rely on these programs for their physical and mental well-being.

Balancing Demands and Services

The city is working diligently to balance the demands resulting from the influx of newcomers with the impacts on city services. However, the announcement of service cuts comes just months after rec center users received massive end-of-year deals on their memberships. The decision has left many feeling frustrated and wondering what the future holds for Denver's recreation centers.

In conclusion, Denver's recreation centers will be operating under modified hours beginning February 20, 2024, as the city works to accommodate the demands caused by the influx of immigrants from the southern border. With reduced hours and the closure of regional centers one day a week, the changes will impact many Denver residents who rely on these facilities for their physical and mental well-being. The city is prioritizing programming for youth in the summer, but affordable summer camps have been cut, leaving many wondering what the future holds for Denver's recreation centers.

