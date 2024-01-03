Denver Grapples with Migrant Crisis: Calls for Federal Aid Amplify

In a week that saw Denver receive an influx of over 1,500 migrants from Central and South America, Mayor Mike Johnston is wrestling with an unsustainable response to a deepening migrant crisis. Denver, the largest per capita recipient of migrants in the U.S., is struggling to relocate individuals from a sprawling encampment near Zuni and Speer into housing. Of the migrant population, 386 have completed housing applications with 95 already relocated into leased units. A fire outbreak at the encampment was quickly extinguished, thankfully, without any injuries.

Migrants’ Plight and Denver’s Challenges

The migrants, in their interaction with reporters, painted a poignant picture of their hardships and aspirations. Their foremost need is for work and opportunities for a better life. However, their dreams are currently shackled by the absence of work authorizations. Without such authorizations, Denver is staring at a potential need for substantial federal aid to sustain the city’s migrant support initiatives.

Since December 2022, Denver has spent an overwhelming $36 million to aid over 34,000 migrants. The projected cost for 2024 stands at a staggering $180 million, constituting a significant portion of the city’s general fund budget. Mayor Johnston highlighted that temporary protective status for Venezuelans has provided some with the opportunity to seek employment. However, recent arrivals are devoid of such pathways.

Denver’s Plan and Need for Federal Support

The city’s plan is to keep migrants in temporary shelter for 30 days, after which efforts would be made to transition them into housing or help them move to other cities. However, this plan is facing significant financial hurdles. The city is providing rent support for migrants who find work, but funds are limited and quickly depleting. Denver is calling for more federal financial support to sustain its efforts.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott added another layer to the complex situation by stating that Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities until federal policies change. In the face of this influx, New York has attempted to manage the situation with a new executive order.

National Perspective

The migrant crisis is not limited to Denver. Other cities, like New York, are also grappling with an overwhelming influx of migrants. The crisis has already strained New York City’s budget, with efforts being made to weaken the right to shelter law. Similarly, Chicago has received more than 28,000 migrants since the summer of 2022. Both New York and Chicago have limited when migrant buses can arrive, and New York’s order requires 32 hours notice before incoming busloads of migrants arrive within the five boroughs.

The situation demands immediate attention and bipartisan action to address border security and the broken immigration system. Democratic mayors from Chicago, Denver, and New York have already called for federal support to aid their strained local resources. The crisis, as it stands, underscores the urgent need for reform in immigration policies and increased federal support to aid cities grappling with the overwhelming influx of migrants.