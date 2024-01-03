en English
Dennis Patterson Bids Farewell to the Senate: A Void in Nunavut’s Representation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:26 am EST
Dennis Patterson Bids Farewell to the Senate: A Void in Nunavut’s Representation

One of Canada’s senior legislative voices, Dennis Patterson, has announced his retirement from the Senate. The departure of the 75-year-old senator leaves a significant void in the red chamber, particularly for his home territory of Nunavut, which now finds itself without representation. Patterson’s exit arrives amidst a broader backdrop of potential global trade tensions and the looming U.S. elections, casting a shadow over the forthcoming North American Leaders Summit (NALS).

The Senator’s Legacy

Appointed to the Senate over 14 years ago as a Conservative, Patterson later distanced himself from the party’s parliamentary caucus in February 2022. During his tenure, he championed the interests of Nunavut, albeit often expressing frustration with the Senate’s perceived inefficiency and the continuing housing crisis in his home territory. One of his final legislative pursuits was an attempt to strike down an antiquated Senate eligibility rule that mandates appointees to own real estate, a criterion many find exclusionary in today’s socio-economic landscape.

Unresolved Matters

As Patterson steps away from active politics, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce’s President, Perrin Beatty, voices concerns about rising protectionism. Beatty urges Canada to adopt proactive measures to mitigate potential trade issues, particularly ahead of the 2026 review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). The stance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on these impending issues remains unknown, as the leader is currently on a family trip to Jamaica and has yet to issue any public statement.

Life After the Senate

In retirement, Patterson plans to dedicate his time to writing a book about Nunavut’s history, a project he hopes will shed light on the territory’s unique past and present challenges. His departure from the Senate, however, leaves a vacant seat and a region awaiting representation, posing questions about the future of Nunavut’s voice in the red chamber and the broader implications for Canada’s political landscape.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

