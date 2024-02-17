Dennis Idahosa Triumphs in Edo APC Primary with 40,483 Votes

In the heart of Edo State, amidst a charged atmosphere of anticipation and political fervor, Dennis Idahosa clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket, setting the stage for a pivotal electoral contest on September 21, 2024. With a resounding victory of 40,483 votes, Idahosa stood tall among contenders in a primary election that not only tested the resilience of the APC's internal democracy but also underscored the vibrancy of political engagement in the state.

The journey to this triumphant moment was not without its hurdles. The APC Edo Governorship Primary Election, characterized by intense competition among 12 aspirants, was momentarily cast into disarray. The collation of results at Lushville Hotel and Suite in GRA Benin became the epicenter of chaos as suspected political thugs invaded the venue. The ensuing pandemonium saw media equipment vandalized and journalists coerced into a hasty retreat. Despite these challenges, the spirit of democracy prevailed as the process was swiftly relocated to ensure its completion, a testament to the resilience of the party's electoral machinery and its commitment to a fair contest.

The Road to Victory

Dennis Idahosa's path to securing the APC ticket was a narrative of strategic alliances, grassroots support, and an unwavering resolve to serve the people of Edo State. In a race that saw divisions within the party over zoning to Edo Central and fierce competition from other aspirants like Sen. Okpebholo, Idahosa's victory was not merely a triumph of numbers but a reflection of deep-rooted support within the party's ranks and the broader electorate. His campaign resonated with many, drawing expected backing from influential leaders such as Oshiomhole and Odubu, thereby consolidating his position as the party's flagbearer.

Despite the initial discord and allegations of imposition, Governor Hope Uzodimma's declaration of Idahosa as the APC flagbearer marked a pivotal moment of unity and forward momentum for the party. The call for reconciliation among contestants underscored the imperative of cohesion within the APC as it gears up to challenge the opposition in a bid to regain control in Edo State. The upcoming election is not just a contest for political dominance but a referendum on the aspirations and hopes of the Edo people.

Looking Ahead: A Clarion Call for Unity and Progress

As Dennis Idahosa embarks on the journey towards the governorship election, the backdrop of his victory in the APC primary offers profound insights into the dynamics of political leadership and the essence of democratic engagement. The incidents of violence and disruption that marred the collation process serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead, not just for Idahosa and the APC, but for the entire electoral process in Edo State.

The story of this election is one of resilience in the face of adversity, the triumph of collective will over discord, and the enduring strength of democratic principles. As Edo State stands on the cusp of a defining electoral contest, the narrative of Dennis Idahosa's victory in the APC primary is a beacon of hope for a more inclusive, peaceful, and progressive political landscape.