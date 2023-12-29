en English
Nigeria

Dennis Idahosa Aids Community with Significant Empowerment Initiative

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:55 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:26 pm EST
Dennis Idahosa Aids Community with Significant Empowerment Initiative

Dennis Idahosa, representative of the Ovia federal constituency in Edo State, has stepped forward to aid his community in a significant way.

In a recent move, he has distributed 25 motorcycles, 198 sewing machines, and 73 grinding machines to youths, women, and farmers in his constituency.

This initiative is a part of Idahosa’s campaign promises, aimed at supporting those in need within his constituency.

The distribution event was marked by Idahosa’s call to the recipients to ensure the items are utilized for their intended purpose.

He further highlighted that this was just the beginning, with plans for additional physical projects across the constituency’s wards in the pipeline.

Expressing gratitude for the renewed mandate to represent the constituency, Idahosa called for patience among those who did not receive benefits this time, assuring them of more opportunities in the future.

Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

