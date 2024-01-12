Democrats Reject GOP’s Border Security Measures for Ukraine Aid

House Democrats have stood firmly against House Speaker Mike Johnson’s demands for the inclusion of new border security measures as a prerequisite for additional aid to Ukraine. The Republican Speaker, hailing from Louisiana, had announced that the GOP’s opposition would hinge upon the acceptance of their border bill provisions, which encompass the contentious ‘remain in Mexico’ policy and fresh construction of the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico stretch.

Resistance from Democrats

The Democrats have expressed their readiness to back funding for border security but have shown strong resistance to the stringent immigration restrictions tabled by the Republicans. Prominent Democratic figures such as Representatives Mark Pocan, Juan Vargas, and Bennie Thompson have vocalized their opposition, with some casting the wall as a mere political symbol, devoid of any real effectiveness.

Implications for Ukraine Aid

This deadlock threatens to hamper the passage of further military aid to Ukraine, a nation beleaguered by a Russian invasion for close to two years now. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had set foot on Capitol Hill earlier to emphasize the dire need for additional aid. The situation is further mired in complexity due to internal GOP dynamics, as an increasing faction of Republicans are voicing their doubts about the U.S. continuing its support for Ukraine. Some, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, are even opposing the allocation of further funding.

Political Maneuvering and Suspicions

The impasse presents a significant challenge for Speaker Johnson, who, while supporting the provision of more aid for Ukraine, is also striving to placate the conservative members of his party demanding federal spending cuts. Certain Democrats harbor suspicions that Johnson’s strategy might be designed to derail Ukraine funding by laying down conditions that they cannot accept, thereby circumventing internal conflict within his party and deflecting the blame onto the Democrats. The report also alludes to previous commitments and attempts concerning border security, with Democrats like Representative Henry Cuellar expressing skepticism about the feasibility of the proposed measures.