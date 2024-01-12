Democrats Launch $140 Million Ad Campaign Against Trump Using Voter Testimonials

The Democratic Party’s external organization, American Bridge 21st Century, has initiated a unique project that leverages the power of personal testimonials. The project, which began last summer, aimed at gathering evidence from everyday Americans – nurses, electricians, farmers, and floor installers – about the potential risks associated with Donald Trump’s return to the presidency. The initiative sought to locate individuals who could compellingly articulate their reasons for voting against Trump in the 2020 election.

A Gargantuan Effort

American Bridge 21st Century has reported that their project yielded 732 leads, conducted 472 interviews, and filmed approximately 50 voters. This critical mass of voter testimonials is geared to fuel a significant advertising campaign, set to launch this spring. The campaign, backed by a robust budget of $140 million, targets women and working-class voters. Its aim is two-fold: to remind these key voter segments of their previous decision to reject Trump and to shape their voting choices in forthcoming elections.

Focus on Key Swing States

The project zeroes in on northern swing states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, which are crucial in influencing the national electoral outcome. The campaign is expected to emphasize the reasons that led these voters to reject Trump in the 2020 election. These reasons range from Trump’s role in curtailing abortion access, his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, to Republican plans for entitlement reform.

A Combined Offensive

The campaign is not a standalone effort. It will work in conjunction with another super PAC, which has the backing of Biden’s aides. Together, these campaigns are expected to have a total budget that could reach $200 million for this election cycle. Their ultimate goal is to prevent Trump from winning another term, using the voices of real people from these communities as their messengers.