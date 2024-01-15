Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control

As the November elections draw nearer, the Democratic Party is strategizing to maintain its narrow Senate majority. The key to their approach lies in achieving upsets in traditionally Republican-leaning states such as Texas and Florida, aiming to offset potential losses in other regions. The party’s strategy is reminiscent of the success of former Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat who achieved a remarkable victory against two-term Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo in the 2018 midterm elections, albeit losing her seat in the 2020 elections. This strategy reflects a broader political maneuvering geared towards sustaining Senate control amid a challenging electoral landscape.

The Democratic Bet on Texas and Florida

Democrats are essentially placing their bets on Texas and Florida, expecting that victories in these states would ensure the continuation of their slim Senate majority. The party’s confidence stems from their advocacy of abortion rights and their belief that Republicans have overstepped by restricting reproductive freedom. Democratic candidates Debbie Mucarsel Powell in Florida and Colin Allred in Texas are considered strong contenders, further fueling the party’s optimism. However, the Democratic strategy also includes encouraging early voting and mail balloting to maximize voter turnout.

Republican Counter-Strategy

Republicans, however, are not sitting idly by. They believe their strong candidates and effective messaging will tip the scales in their favor in the upcoming Senate races. Republican state senator, Blaise Ingoglia, recently proposed SB1752, aiming to eliminate universal voting by mail in Florida – a move that could significantly impact the voting landscape given that more than five million Floridians voted by mail during the pandemic-hit 2020 election, and three million in the 2022 midterms.

Democrats’ Historical Successes

The Democrats’ strategy of targeting Texas and Florida is not without precedent. The party managed to secure a few victories in these states in the past, giving them confidence to replicate such successes. The Democrats’ hope is to leverage these historical successes and recent gains among swing voters and suburban women to their advantage in the forthcoming elections.